BEIJING (Reuters) - Recent outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) in China will have a limited impact on pork supply and sales in the country, state radio reported on Tuesday, citing comments from a researcher at an academy backed by the Agriculture Ministry.

FILE PHOTO: Workers in protective suits are seen by a truck at a plant of pork processor Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development, a subsidiary of WH Group, following a discovery of pigs infected by the African swine fever (ASF), in Zhengzhou, Henan August 17, 2018. Wang Zhongju/CNS via REUTERS/File Photo

It said there will be a short-term impact on pork prices stemming from the ASF outbreaks but the negative effects will decline over time as China improves quality controls.