FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737-800 airplane of Xiamen Airlines lands at the Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China March 21, 2018. Picture taken March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Xiamen airlines said it would stop serving pork on flights from Nov. 24 due to African swine fever outbreaks, CAAC News, a publication run by China’s aviation regulator, reported on Friday.

The world’s top pig producer has reported more than 70 cases of the deadly disease since early August, including one outbreak found in wild boar.