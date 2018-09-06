FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 9:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

China detects more African swine fever cases in cities already infected

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China discovered three more outbreaks of the deadly African swine fever on Thursday in Heilongjiang and Anhui provinces as the highly contagious disease spreads further in cities that have already reported infections.

In a statement, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said 29 hogs have died and 54 were infected in three separate cases in Jiamusi city in Heilongjiang in China’s northeast, and in the cities of Wuhu and Xuancheng in the eastern province of Anhui.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Beijings Monitoring Desk

