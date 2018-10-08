FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 10:56 AM / in an hour

China bans imports of Bulgaria pigs, wild boars, products over African swine fever

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China banned imports of pigs, wild boars and products from Bulgaria following an outbreak of African swine fever in the European country, Chinese customs said on Monday.

China also ordered the return or destruction of products shipped from Bulgaria, according to a statement published on the official WeChat account of the China’s General Administration of Customs on Monday and dated September 28.

The orders were effective from that date.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely

