China has culled 200,000 pigs due to African swine fever outbreaks: animal health official

ZHENGZHOU, China (Reuters) - China has culled 200,000 pigs following 41 African swine fever outbreaks in the country, a Chinese animal health official said on Friday.

That marks the latest estimate on the number of animals culled in China in the wake of the disease, which can be deadly to pigs but does not harm humans.

Transport is one of main risks for spreading the disease in China, Wang Zongli, deputy director of China Animal Health and Epidemiology Center, said at a conference in Zhengzhou.

China has banned transport of live hogs and products from regions where African swine fever cases have been discovered and neighboring provinces.