FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
August 31, 2018 / 2:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

China suspends transport of live hogs due to African swine fever

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China has suspended transportation of live hogs from infected provinces to prevent the spread of African swine fever and will shut all live hog markets in the infected provinces, its agriculture ministry said on Friday.

China, where pork is a staple meat, has reported five swine fever cases in five different provinces in a month, prompting authorities to cull hogs at farms in efforts to contain the outbreak.

Chinese authorities will further investigate the epidemic, the ministry said in a statement on its website www.moa www.moa.giv.gov.cn.

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.