August 31, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's agriculture ministry says containment of African swine fever complex and serious

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said prevention and containment of African swine fever is complex and serious, according to a statement released on the ministry’s website on Friday.

Han Changfu, China’s minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, asked local authorities to do everything they can to ensure safe production from animal farming, and secure meat supplies in the country, the statement said.

China has reported five swine fever cases in five different provinces in a month.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

