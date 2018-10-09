China bans pig imports from Japan, Belgium over African swine fever

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has banned imports of pigs, wild boars and products from Japan and Belgium following outbreaks of African swine fever in the two countries, Chinese customs said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Pigs are seen standing in a pen at a farm near Brussels, Belgium September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

China also ordered the return or destruction of products shipped from the two countries, customs said.

On Monday, China banned imports of pigs, wild boars and products from Bulgaria following an outbreak of African swine fever in the European country.