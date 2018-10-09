FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
October 9, 2018 / 2:28 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

China bans pig imports from Japan, Belgium over African swine fever

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has banned imports of pigs, wild boars and products from Japan and Belgium following outbreaks of African swine fever in the two countries, Chinese customs said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Pigs are seen standing in a pen at a farm near Brussels, Belgium September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

China also ordered the return or destruction of products shipped from the two countries, customs said.

On Monday, China banned imports of pigs, wild boars and products from Bulgaria following an outbreak of African swine fever in the European country.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.