FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
August 29, 2018 / 12:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

China says African swine fever outbreaks originated outside the country

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) -

//An official at China’s agriculture ministry said recent outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) originated outside China, state radio reported on Wednesday

//China has confirmed four cases of African swine fever in four provinces in less than a month and has culled more than 25,000 pigs, highlighting the challenge of containing the highly contagious disease

//Wang Gongmin, deputy head of the husbandry and veterinary bureau under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said China had tested more than 20,000 other samples for ASF and all were found to be negative, according to the report

//He did not say which country may have been the original source of the disease

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.