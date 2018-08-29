FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 3:39 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

China ag ministry says can't rule out new ASF outbreaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said it cannot rule out the possibility of new African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks in the country, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The risk of African swine fever transmission from neighboring countries remains large, it said.

It is not clear how widely the disease has spread, and there is much uncertainty on how the situation will develop, the ministry said in the statement.

China has reported four outbreaks of the highly contagious disease in four provinces in less than a month.

Beijing has asked local authorities to suspend transporting live hogs from high risk areas for ASF and strengthen their monitoring of live hog transportation, the statement said.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue

