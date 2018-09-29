China removes restrictions where first African swine fever outbreak found

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has removed restrictions on an area in Shenyang, Liaoning province, where the nation’s first African swine fever outbreak was found last month, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday.

The infected area had been sealed off for six weeks after the highly contagious disease was reported there, the statement said.

There have been no new cases in the infected area, it added.

The world’s top pork producer has seen a steady stream of outbreaks since the first case was reported in early August.

Authorities have banned the transport of live hogs and pig products from regions bordering provinces where African swine fever has been reported, shut live markets and banned the use of feed derived from pig blood in an attempt to contain the disease.