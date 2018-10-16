FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

China to lift restrictions on area hit by African swine fever

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will lift restrictions on an area in Wuxi city of Jiangsu province where an outbreak of African swine fever was found, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday

Local authorities will remove the curbs on the infected area on Wednesday, but they must take proactive measures to prevent a recurrence of the highly contagious disease, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website

China has reported more than 30 cases of the deadly disease since early August

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.

