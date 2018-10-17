FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
October 17, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

China bans pigs and pork products imports from Moldova

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has banned imports of pigs and pork products from Moldova to prevent spread of African swine fever, Chinese customs said on Wednesday.

The ban followed five African swine fever outbreaks reported in Moldova, the customs said in a statement on its website.

China also ordered the return or destruction of products shipped from the European country, customs added.

China has banned imports of pigs, wild boar and products from Bulgaria and Belgium following outbreak of African swine fever, as well as imports from Japan after a regular swine fever outbreak.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.