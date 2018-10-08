FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
October 8, 2018 / 11:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Liaoning province

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) -

China’s northeastern province of Liaoning has reported new cases of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The outbreak was confirmed on pig farms in several villages in Yingkou city, Liaoning province, killing 93 pigs and infecting 334, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website.

China has reported a series of cases of the disease since the country’s first outbreak was found in Shenyang city, Liaoning province, in early August.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.