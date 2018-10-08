China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Liaoning province

BEIJING (Reuters) -

China’s northeastern province of Liaoning has reported new cases of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The outbreak was confirmed on pig farms in several villages in Yingkou city, Liaoning province, killing 93 pigs and infecting 334, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website.

China has reported a series of cases of the disease since the country’s first outbreak was found in Shenyang city, Liaoning province, in early August.