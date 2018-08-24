FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 3:43 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

China's Zhejiang province to cull 1,332 hogs after African Swine Fever outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Authorities in China’s Zhejiang province said it will cull 1,332 hogs after an African swine fever outbreak was reported in the city of Yueqing, the city government said in a post on its official Weibo account on Thursday.

Authorities have sealed off an area within 3 km (1.8 miles) from the pig farming community where the deadly disease was found, according to the statement.

The local government has also banned the movement of animals that can be easily infected inside and outside the affected area, and closed some live hog trading markets and slaughterhouses following the outbreak, the statement said.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

