China must achieve pork output recovery, stabilize supply: vice premier

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s vice premier said the country must resolutely achieve the target of pig production recovery, and stabilize pork supply for the upcoming holidays, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

China must ensure stable pork supply in key periods in early 2020, including the Chinese Lunar New Year in January and the annual gathering of the National People’s Congress in March, said Hu Chunhua during comments at a meeting on animal husbandry on Saturday.