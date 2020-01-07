China to release 20,000 T frozen pork from state reserves on January 9: notice

FILE PHOTO: Pork for sale is seen at a Walmart in Beijing, China September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will release 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on Jan. 9, said a notice on the website of the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center dated Jan. 6.

Notice of the release comes in the run-up to the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of January, China’s peak period for pork consumption.

Beijing has already released more than 100,000 tons of frozen pork from state reserves since last month to shore up supplies after deadly African swine fever devastated the country’s pig herd.