China to sell 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork from reserves on December 23: notice

FILE PHOTO: Pork for sale is seen at a Walmart in Beijing, China September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it will sell 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on December 23, the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center said in a statement on the website of .

The move comes amid a huge shortage of meat in the country, after incurable pig disease African swine fever killed millions of the country’s hogs.

This would ensure sufficient supplies ahead of January’s Lunar New Year holidays in China, the world’s biggest producer and consumer of pork.