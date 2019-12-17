China to sell 40,000 tons of frozen pork from reserves on December 19: notice

FILE PHOTO: Pork for sale is seen at a Walmart in Beijing, China September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it will sell 40,000 tons of frozen pork from its state reserves on Dec. 19, in the latest move to ensure supplies ahead of upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.

There are concerns about a huge pork shortage after a severe African swine fever disease slashed China’s massive pig herd.

The move, announced in a notice posted on the website of the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center, followed a previous sale of 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on Dec. 12.