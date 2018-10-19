China lifts African swine fever restrictions in three cities in Anhui

BEIJING (Reuters) -

China’s agriculture ministry said on Friday it would lift African swine fever related restrictions on areas in the cities of Chuzhou, Wuhu and Xuancheng in Anhui province

Local authorities will remove the curbs on the infected area on Saturday, but they must take proactive measures to prevent a recurrence of the highly contagious disease, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website

China has culled 200,000 pigs following 41 African swine fever outbreaks in the country