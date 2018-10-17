China reports new African swine fever outbreak in city in Shanxi province

BEIJING (Reuters) -

China reported a new African swine fever outbreak in Datong city in Shanxi province, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday

The new case, founded on a farm with 15 pigs in Datong, infected seven and killed four, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website

It was the first case confirmed in the northern province, the tenth region in China that has reported the disease

China has seen a series of outbreaks of the highly contagious disease since early August