China plans pig farm subsidies amid disease outbreak: ag ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said in a document released on Friday it is studying a temporary subsidy policy for breeding farms and large-scale farms designed at stabilizing hog production capacity in the wake of a major disease epidemic.

The world’s top pork producer has reported more than 100 outbreaks of African swine fever since August last year, although many in the industry believe it is worse than officially reported.

The ministry also said it will encourage and support the scaling up of small pig farms and help farms to improve infrastructure for disinfection and insecurity.