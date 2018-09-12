China bans transport of live hogs from 10 new regions - agri ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has banned the transport of live hogs from 10 regions bordering the six provinces that have reported African swine fever outbreaks in recent weeks, a move set to further tighten supplies and roil prices in the world’s top pork consumer.

Live markets will also be shut in the regions, according to a notice by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs dated Sept. 11 and sent to animal disease control centers in the areas.

Two government agencies that received the notice confirmed its authenticity to Reuters.

The affected areas include the provinces of Hebei, Shanxi, Jilin, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Hubei and Shaanxi as well as the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and the city of Shanghai.

African swine fever is a highly contagious disease that cannot be cured and there is no vaccine to prevent it. It can also be transmitted in pork products, animal feed or by people.

Beijing had already stopped transport of live hogs in the six provinces that have reported outbreaks of the disease. That included Liaoning in the northeast, which is estimated to export about 20 percent of its pigs each year to the south.

The move has already affected prices in the north, and sent prices in some southern regions soaring.

The 10 new areas slaughtered a combined 217 million hogs in 2016, around a third of the country’s total, according to official statistics.

Hubei and Jiangxi provinces are major exporters of pigs, said a note from Changjiang Securities, and would likely see prices fall. Importing provinces such as Guangdong and Zhejiang will face further rises in prices, it said.

FILE PHOTO: A police officer checks a truck transporting pigs on a highway in Shanghai, China, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo