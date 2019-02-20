China confirms first African swine fever outbreak in Shandong province

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it has confirmed the first African swine fever outbreak in Shandong province, a major region for livestock production in the country’s east.

The highly contagious disease was found on a farm with 4,504 pigs in the provincial capital Jinan, infecting 17 of the animals and killing three hogs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

China, home to the world’s largest hog herd, has reported more than 100 cases of African swine fever since last August.