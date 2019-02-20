World News
February 20, 2019 / 6:55 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

China confirms first African swine fever outbreak in Shandong province

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it has confirmed the first African swine fever outbreak in Shandong province, a major region for livestock production in the country’s east.

The highly contagious disease was found on a farm with 4,504 pigs in the provincial capital Jinan, infecting 17 of the animals and killing three hogs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

China, home to the world’s largest hog herd, has reported more than 100 cases of African swine fever since last August.

Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below