China finds African swine fever at Anhui farm; 10th outbreak in a month

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has detected an outbreak of African swine fever on a farm in Anhui province, its tenth case since the first outbreak of the deadly virus was discovered just over a month ago, state broadcaster China Central Television said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A police officer checks a truck transporting pigs on a highway in Shanghai, China, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The report said 22 hogs have died and 62 were infected on the farm in Fengyang county in the city of Chuzhou, which has 886 pigs.

The outbreak is the fifth since Sunday and relatively close to the other four cases in the eastern province, stirring concerns about the increasing speed of infection in the region.

The disease has traveled vast distances in the world’s largest pork producer from Jiamisu, Heilongjiang, on the border with Russia to Wenzhou, in Zhejiang province, which is 3,000 km (1,865 miles) to the south.

Swine fever is transmitted by ticks and direct contact between animals, and can also travel via contaminated food, animal feed, and people traveling from one place to another. There is no vaccine.