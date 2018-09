BEIJING (Reuters) - China has detected an outbreak of African swine fever on a farm in Anhui province, its tenth case since the first outbreak of the deadly virus was discovered just over a month ago, state broadcaster China Central Television said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A police officer checks a truck transporting pigs on a highway in Shanghai, China, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The report said 22 hogs have died and 62 were infected on the farm, which has 886 pigs. It’s the third swine fever infection in Anhui province.