BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said on Tuesday it had detected the deadly African swine fever virus in pigs transported to the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The case is one of more than a dozen reported by the ministry in the past two months, as the disease continues to infect pigs in the world’s top pork producer.