China finds African Swine fever virus in some animal feed products

BEIJING (Reuters) - China found African swine fever virus in some protein powders that are based on pork blood cells and manufactured by a Tianjin-based company, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement on Tuesday.

The raw material for the 73.93 tonnes of contaminated protein products, mainly used in animal feed, came from 12 slaughter houses in Tianjin, Customs said.

Customs also issued an alert to strengthen tests for African Swine fever virus in exports of such products and also warned farms in Hong Kong and Macau to tighten checks on animal feed imports.