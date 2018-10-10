China lifts restrictions on area hit by African swine fever outbreak

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has lifted the restrictions on an area in Yueqing city in eastern Zhejiang province where the African swine fever outbreak was found in August, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

Local authorities removed the curbs on the infected area on Wednesday afternoon, but they must take proactive measures to prevent a recurrence of the highly contagious disease, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website.

The world’s top pork producer has seen a steady stream of outbreaks since the first case was reported in early August.