Health News
April 1, 2020 / 10:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China reports African swine fever case in piglets transported to Sichuan

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China detected a new case of African swine fever in piglets transported to Sichuan from outside the province, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The outbreak was found in a truck transporting 83 piglets to Leshan city, with one piglet dead, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

China reported several new cases of the deadly African swine fever disease in March.

Reporting by Min Zhang, Judy Hua and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below