China reports African swine fever outbreak in Sichuan province

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said on Tuesday there had been an outbreak of African swine fever - the disease that ravaged the country’s pig herd from mid-2018 - in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The outbreak was found in a truck carrying 10 pigs, two of them dead, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement. It said that illegal transportation was most likely the cause of the outbreak.