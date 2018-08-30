China reports fifth case of African swine fever

BEIJING (Reuters) - African swine fever has infected 185 pigs on a farm in Wuhu city in eastern China’s Anhui province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Thursday, in the country’s fifth case of the deadly disease in less than a month.

The infection killed 80 of 459 hogs on a farm in Wuhu’s Nanling county, with the remaining 379 culled.

Transport of hogs and related products has been banned in the affected area, said a notice on the ministry’s website.

There have now been cases in five Chinese provinces with more than 25,000 pigs culled, highlighting the challenge of containing the highly contagious disease.

China’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it could not rule out the possibility of new African swine fever outbreaks as concerns grow over the deadly disease’s spread in the world’s largest hog herd.

An official from the agriculture ministry said recent outbreaks of African swine fever originated outside China.