BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agricultural ministry reported on Sunday a new outbreak of African swine fever in Changde city of central Hunan province, where 99 pigs were killed and 106 were sick.

The affected farm has a herd of 7,684 pigs, the ministry said on its website.

China has since August reported more than 40 outbreaks of the highly contagious disease in about a dozen provinces and municipalities, culling an estimated 200,000 pigs.