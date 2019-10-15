China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Guangxi region

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China detected African swine fever in pigs being transported to Guangxi region from outside provinces, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.

The disease was found in 48 pigs in two trucks in Bobai County in Guangxi region, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website. Nine pigs had already succumbed to the disease, it added.

The virus, fatal to pigs but not contagious to human beings, has significantly slashed pig output in the world’s largest herd since the deadly disease was first detected in August last year.