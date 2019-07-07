Environment
July 7, 2019 / 1:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Guangxi region

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s southwestern region of Guangxi has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday.

The new outbreak has killed 1 pig and infected 42 more on a farm in Guigang city, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

It was the second report of an African swine fever outbreak in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in a week.

China has reported 144 outbreaks of the incurable disease since August last year, and culled almost 1.2 million pigs.

Reporting by Min Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below