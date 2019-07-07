China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Guangxi region

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s southwestern region of Guangxi has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday.

The new outbreak has killed 1 pig and infected 42 more on a farm in Guigang city, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

It was the second report of an African swine fever outbreak in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in a week.

China has reported 144 outbreaks of the incurable disease since August last year, and culled almost 1.2 million pigs.