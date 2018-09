BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Agriculture Ministry said on Monday a new African swine fever outbreak had been reported in northern China’s Inner Mongolia region.

Pigs are seen at a backyard farm on the outskirts of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China September 5, 2018. Picture taken September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hallie Gu

Eight hogs were dead and 14 were infected as of Sept. 16, the ministry said.

China has banned the transport of live hogs and pig products from regions bordering provinces that have reported swine fever outbreaks in recent months.