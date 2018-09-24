FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 8:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Inner Mongolia

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s northern region of Inner Mongolia has reported a new outbreak of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said on Monday, as authorities struggle to contain the highly contagious disease.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said a slaughterhouse in the city of Hohhot reported the outbreak, adding that four pigs were infected with, and two had died from, African swine fever.

China has banned the transport of live hogs and pig products from regions bordering provinces where African swine fever has been reported. The outbreak of the disease is not the first in Inner Mongolia.

Reporting by Min Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

