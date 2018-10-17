FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 6:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Liaoning province

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported another new African swine fever outbreak in the city of Panjin in Liaoning province, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The new outbreak has infected and killed 43 pigs in a farm in the city which holds 161 pigs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement published on its website.

China has found a series of African swine fever cases in Liaoning province in recent days, highlighting the difficulty of controlling the highly contagious disease in the country with the world’s largest hog herd.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
