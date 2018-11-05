China reports new African swine fever outbreak in southern Hunan province

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said on Monday it had confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in southern Hunan province.

The highly contagious disease killed 4 pigs on a farm of 119 head in Baojing county, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website.

China, the world’s top pork producer, has reported around 50 outbreaks of the deadly disease across 13 provinces since it was first detected in early August.