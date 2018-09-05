FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

China reports new swine fever outbreak in Heilongjiang province

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday a new African swine fever outbreak had occurred at a farm in a suburb of Jiamusi city in northeast Heilongjiang province, the ninth outbreak of the disease since early August.

The disease has killed 12 pigs and infected another 39 animals on the farm, which had 87 pigs in total. All animals have been culled, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on its website.

Jiamusi has previously been identified as the origin of pigs found to be infected with the disease when they reached a slaughterhouse in Zhengzhou last month.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Dominique Patton; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

