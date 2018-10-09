China reports second African swine fever outbreak in Liaoning province this week

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s northeastern province of Liaoning has reported a new outbreak of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday, the province’s second case in two days.

The latest outbreak occurred on a farm with 460 pigs in the city of Anshan, killing 160 pigs and infecting another 160, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said.

Local authorities have banned the movement of hogs, related products and animals that are easily infected both into and outside the affected area.

On Monday, the city of Yingkou reported a swine fever case which killed 93 pigs and infected 334 others.