September 3, 2018 / 8:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

China reports second case of African swine fever in Xuancheng city, Anhui province

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A new case of African swine fever has been confirmed in eastern China’s Anhui province, said the country’s agriculture ministry on Monday, a second outbreak of the disease in Xuancheng city.

FILE PHOTO: Piglets are seen by a sow at a pig farm in Zhoukou, Henan province, China June 3, 2018. Picture taken June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The latest outbreak, the seventh in the country since early August, killed 83 pigs and infected another 152 on a farm with 308 pigs, said the ministry.

The new case follows an announcement on Sunday of an earlier case in the same city.

All remaining pigs on the farm have been culled, and blockades have been set up to prevent transport in and out of the area, said the ministry.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue

