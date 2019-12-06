China sets target for southeast provinces to be 70% self-sufficient in pork

FILE PHOTO: A pork vendor checks her smartphone while waiting for customers at a market in Beijing, China, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Fang Nanlin

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued a three-year plan to speed up the recovery of pig production in the country after an epidemic of African swine fever ravaged the world’s largest hog herd.

The ministry reiterated earlier targets for pig stocks to stop falling and start picking up by the end of this year, and for production to recover to close to normal levels by end-2020.

It also said populous southeast coastal provinces Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Fujian as well as the city of Tianjin must achieve a self-sufficiency rate of around 70% for pork.