Health News
March 4, 2019 / 10:47 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

China urges crack down on concealing African swine fever: agriculture ministry

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A pig is seen on the farm of pig farmer Han Yi at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, China January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ryan Woo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China needs to step up its prevention and control of African swine fever, said the agriculture ministry in a statement on Monday, as the disease continues to spread across the world’s top pork-producing nation.

Authorities should combat illegal activities such as concealing outbreaks, selling and arbitrarily disposing of sick and dead pigs, and feeding kitchen waste to pigs, said the ministry following a meeting with 18 other ministries.

China has reported 110 outbreaks of the disease in 28 of its provinces and regions since August 2018.

Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below