China's Anhui province launches emergency response to control African swine fever: local media

BEIJING (Reuters) - The regional government in eastern China’s Anhui province has launched a Level-1 emergency response to control an outbreak of deadly African swine fever, a local government-backed newspaper reported on Monday.

The province has so far reported eight swine fever cases as the highly contagious disease has spread quickly in cities.

China has banned the transport of live hogs and pig products from regions bordering provinces that have reported swine fever outbreaks in recent months.