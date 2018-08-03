China agriculture ministry issues African swine fever outbreak alert

BEIJING (Reuters) - China issued an African swine fever outbreak alert after the nation’s first case was reported near the northeastern city of Shenyang, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Friday.

China is suspending transportation of hogs from Shenyang to outside the city following the outbreak, the ministry said in a statement published on its website.

Suspected African swine fever outbreak was discovered on Wednesday in a pig farm with 383 pig herds in Shenbei New district in Shenyang city, capital of Liaoning province. The case was confirmed on Friday.

The outbreak affected and killed 47 pigs on the farm. Local government culled near 1,000 hogs following the outbreak.

The ministry banned pig farmers from transporting hogs from the outbreak area and feeding the animals with untreated food waste.