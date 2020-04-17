China to inspect tailings dams after leak accident in Heilongjiang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will carry out a one-month long investigation into the hidden risks of tailings dams after a spill at a molybdenum miner last month, authorities said on Friday.

Despite “an obvious improvement” in security conditions of tailings dams across China, the consequent leaks recently reflected existing major risks and challenges, according to a video conference jointly held by the Ministry of Emergency Management and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The ministries pledged to conduct centralised investigations and treatment of hidden risks at tailings dams, with a focus on those near residential areas or important facilities, out of service for a long time, or likely to cause major environmental pollution downstream along the Yangtze River and Yellow River.

“(We) need to strengthen emergency preparations including plans and materials, and strictly implement the flood prevention measures to ensure safety at tailings dams during flood season,” the emergency management said in a statement on its website.

A spill from a tailings dam at a molybdenum mine in China’s northeastern province of Heilongjiang had contaminated water up to 110 km downstream. The owner of the tailings dam was then ordered to suspend production.

China has nearly 8,000 tailings dams, the most in the world. It has been working to reinforce its management of its tailings dams since a dam failure last year in Brazil and issued a notice on preventing and resolving safety risks in March.