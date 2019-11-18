China says carrier's passage through Taiwan Strait not directed at any target: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese Navy spokesman said its aircraft carrier sailed through the Taiwan Straight on Sunday, adding it was involved in “scientific research” and the passage was not directed at any target, according to a report in China’s official Xinhua media.

Taiwan’s defense ministry had said a Chinese carrier ship passed through the sensitive territory with U.S. and Japan ships tailing it.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island, is regarded by China as a rebel province. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, said it would not be intimidated.