China says Taiwan ruling party's independence promotion dampens conditions for travel

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said on Thursday that Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) promotion for independence has seriously dampened conditions for mainland citizens’ travel to the island.

Taiwan’s DPP has constantly provoked hostility towards mainland China and incited cross-strait opposition, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office was quoted by Chinese state television as saying.

The Chinese government has stopped issuing individual travel permits for Taiwan to Chinese citizens from Aug. 1, citing the state of ties with the island. The move could deal a blow to Taiwan’s tourism industry.